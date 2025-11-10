Ande Sri: The Poet of the People

Telangana’s celebrated poet Ande Sri passed away on Sunday night, leaving behind a void in the state’s literary and cultural landscape. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers and public figures, expressed deep grief, calling his death “an irreparable loss to the literary and cultural world of Telangana.”

Early Life and Struggles

Born on July 18, 1961, as Ande Yellaiah, Ande Sri’s life was a story of hardship, resilience, and self-made success. Orphaned at an early age, he never knew his parents or place of origin. He grew up amidst struggle, taking up odd jobs to survive.

He once worked as a shepherd, and it was during this solitary phase of life that he began to weave words and emotions into poetry. His early verses were reflections of the rural life, pain, and perseverance he witnessed firsthand.

Education and Self-Learning

Despite having no formal education, Ande Sri emerged as one of the most admired poets of modern Telangana. He was largely self-taught, developing his own style of expression rooted in simplicity and emotional depth.

His ability to articulate the feelings of ordinary people in plain yet powerful Telugu made his poetry instantly relatable. Over the decades, he penned more than 3,000 poems, becoming a true “poet of the people.”

Literary Works and Film Contributions

Ande Sri’s creative range extended beyond poetry. He wrote songs for Telugu films, several of which became iconic. His song “Maayamai Pothundamma Manishanavadu” from the film Erra Samudram earned him literary acclaim and was later included in Andhra Pradesh University’s syllabus—making it only the third song ever to achieve such an honour.

For his contribution to literature and art, Kakatiya University conferred upon him an honorary doctorate.

Voice of the Telangana Movement

During the Telangana statehood movement, Ande Sri became a symbolic voice of resistance and hope. His verses captured the emotions of millions demanding self-rule and identity.

His stirring anthem, “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana,” became the soul of the movement and was officially adopted as the state anthem in 2024.

Other notable works include:

“Palle Neeku Vandanamulammo”

“Gala Gala Gajjalabandi”

“Komma Chekkite Bommara... Kolichi Mokkithe Ammara”

Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Ande Sri was honoured with numerous awards for his lyricism and cultural impact, including:

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist (2006)

Dasharathi Literary Award (2015)

Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award (2015)

Nakamma National Award (2022)

Dasharathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award (2024)

Lok Nayak Award (2024)

In 2014, the Academy of Universal Global Peace bestowed upon him the title of “World Poet.”

Earlier this year, he was awarded Rs 1 crore by the Telangana government for his invaluable contributions to literature and culture during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

A Lasting Legacy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fondly recalled his interactions with the poet, noting that the government had recently consulted Ande Sri to compose a fresh rendition of “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana”—a testament to his enduring influence on the state’s identity.

Ande Sri’s journey—from an orphaned shepherd to a national literary icon—is an extraordinary tale of determination, creativity, and connection with the common people. His words will continue to echo in the hearts of Telangana’s people for generations to come.

This article is authored by Tejasree K, an intern at Deccan Chronicle