Ande Sri Laid to Rest with State Honours

Hyderabad: The final rites of renowned poet and writer Ande Sri were performed at Ghatkesar with full state honours on Tuesday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers, MLAs, and public representatives, attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy turned as a pall-bearer and carried the poet’s bier as a mark of respect. Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Jupally Krishna Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other dignitaries were also present at the funeral.

Ande Sri, widely celebrated for his powerful composition Jaya Jaya He Telangana that was recently adopted as the official state song by the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, was accorded full state honours at his funeral. The funeral procession began at 12 pm from Tarnaka, passed through Uppal and proceeded to NFC Nagar in Ghatkesar, where he was laid to rest. Large crowds gathered along the route to bid farewell to the poet whose work became a defining symbol of Telangana’s cultural identity.





