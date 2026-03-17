Ancient Rock Carvings Discovered In Manchirevula

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) and Climate Front Telangana found two ancient rock carvings (petroglyphs) on a flat rock inside a rock shelter on a hill behind Beerappa Temple in Manchirevula.

This finding follows a rock tool found at the same premises. The two petroglyph images are carved on a flat rock slab at a height of about 50 feet in a rock shelter. In one of the rock art images, researchers said there are were prongs (points), with their tips sharpened. Below them is a circle and below that a handle-like shape is carved.

As per the researchers, generally, in rock art, the ‘trident with circle’ appearing in the form of petroglyphs belongs to the prehistoric era. Evolution can be seen in them. They came to be called ‘Nandi Pada’ (Nandi's feet).

However, in this rock shelter, this trident-circle shape from the medieval period, appearing along with the toy-like figure of Daadi game (Daadi Aata), resembles the ‘Paanch’ (hand/palm) of the ‘Peeri’ carried during Muharram processions, they added.

A similar one is also carved on the Golankonda hill in Alair mandal, depicting Daadi Aata played by two people. There are 9 pieces (kaayalu).

‘Daadi Aata’ appears to refer to a traditional indoor strategy game similar to Nine Men's Morris or ‘Jadi Aata’ where players place and move pieces to form lines of three to capture opponent’s pieces, played with 9 pieces each on a board with points and lines.

The researchers from KTCB and Climate Front Telangana include Sreeramoju Haragopal, Mir Omar Ali Khan, Arunya Jyothi, Ruchith, Asha Kama and Ibrahim Wadood