Ancient Prabhagiri Pattanam’s Glory Crumbling Due To Present Neglect

Nellore: Once a thriving hub of culture and devotion, the ancient town of Prabhagiri Pattana near Podalakur in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district is crumbling into the dust of time.



Historical accounts and inscriptions suggest this once-vibrant town boasted of 101 temples with 101 tanks, a testament to the architectural brilliance and deep spiritual life of those times. Local historians believe this town played a crucial role during the Vijayanagara Empire, most probably as a military base. However, its origins go further back to King Padmashekara Maharaju, son of Varadaraju of the Shatavahana period.





Despite its age, the Shiva Temple retains a certain charm, its sanctum, pillared mandapam, intricately carved Nandi pavilion, and a tall monolithic flagstaff still reflecting the craftsmanship of the bygone era. Today, very little of that grandeur remains. Most structures are lying in ruins, forgotten and unprotected. Yet two temples have resisted the pull of time. One is a Shiva Temple to the east, which underwent modest restoration a few years ago, thanks to the local community.



The temple's stone sculptures, once vibrant illustrations of Krishna Leelas, the Ramayana and Bhagavata tales, now lie exposed to weather and are deteriorating. Carved in the refined style of the Vijayanagara School, these intricate images once brightly adorned every inch of the temple's ceilings, doorways and pillars. The second is the Chennakesava Temple whose condition is more tragic. Once known with reverence as Sri Perumaleswara Temple, it is now in a dire state. Its walls are collapsing and its sanctum sanctorum is barely intact.

Guarding the entrance, the figures of Hanuman, Garuda, Jaya and Vijaya stand as silent witnesses to the temple’s crumbling glory. Above, even the ceiling can be seen faintly narrating divine stories through carvings of Gajalakshmi, birds, animals and floral motifs.

A surviving stone inscription makes a significant historical reference, mentioning King Venkatapathi Rayalu of the Vijayanagara dynasty. It identifies the place as Prabhakara Pattana and records generous temple donations — undeniable evidence of its ancient prestige.

Yet, neither the Endowments nor the Archaeology departments have come forward to take care of the Chennakesava Temple.



Around the temple, there are sacred idols of Veerabhadra, Chennakesava, Vinayaka and others lying abandoned, some dumped under trees. There is no boundary wall. The site is exposed to theft, vandalism and weather damage.

In some instances, these ancient sculptures have reportedly been repurposed by locals as boundary markers of their farmlands.







