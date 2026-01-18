Ancient Palm-Leaf Manuscripts Guide Revamp Of Medaram Temple

WARANGAL: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate a one-of-a-kind modernisation project of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple on Monday, January 19, at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district. The project blends ancient Adivasi history with modern architecture.

In a historic first, the temple has been redesigned at a cost of ₹251 crore based on thousand-year-old palm-leaf manuscripts discovered in mountain caves. These manuscripts, which chronicle the history of the early Koya kingdoms, have guided the new Vastu layout to ensure that the Telangana Kumbh Mela site remains a monument to tribal heritage for the next 1,000 years. The redesign is centred on the Gottu-Gotra system, a nature-based social structure in which the Koya community is divided into three to seven groups, each represented by a specific animal or tree, reflecting an ancient philosophy of ecological balance.

The 40-foot main arch at the entrance will feature the one-horned antelope, the sacred animal of the fifth Gottu, Bandani clan. It will be flanked by bison horns and peacock-feather motifs symbolising Adivasi identity. The pillars will depict a procession of sacred totems, including the elephant (sixth Gottu), rhinoceros (fourth Gottu), bull (third Gottu) and lion, which represents the Siddaboina clan that carries the goddess from Chilakalagutta.

A carving of the Thootha Kommu (tribal horn), symbolising the divine sound that announces the arrival of the goddesses, will also be featured. The renovation includes more than 7,000 stone carvings and eight grand arches, transforming the temple complex into a living museum of Adivasi culture. Around the sacred platforms, eight massive pillars, each eight feet tall, have been installed. These contain 340 intricate carvings depicting the family tree of Sammakka’s clan (Siddaboina) and 341 carvings representing Saralamma’s third Gottu lineage.

Symbols of Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju have been carved on a turtle-shaped base, representing the foundation of the world and the four guardians of the Koya kingdom. In keeping with tradition, a five-metre gap has been left for Putta (anthill) worship of Nagulamma, Sammakka’s sister, ensuring her snake-form representation is duly honoured.

The project extends beyond the main shrine to associated protector deities. The platform for Jampanna, Sammakka’s son, on the banks of the Jampanna Vagu is being modernised, while a new platform for his brother Muyanna and Vanam Pothuraju, the forest guardian, is being constructed in accordance with scientific and spiritual tribal guidelines. The Polimera Devatalu, or village border gods, are also being established to complete the spiritual protection of the Medaram region.

Panchayat raj minister Seethakka, who hails from the Koya community, along with tribal experts, has described the project as a historic milestone for the country. By using stone structures designed to last for centuries, the government aims to provide a permanent home for the Adivasi spirit.

The Chief Minister’s visit is also seen as a turning point, with the State formally recognising the Medaram Jathara not merely as a fair, but as a Nature Festival celebrating the deep bond between humans, animals and forests.