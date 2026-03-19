Ancient Kakatiya-Era Sculptures Lie Neglected at Kaleshwaram Temple

Warangal: Centuries-old stone sculptures dating to the Kakatiya and Vijaya Chola periods have been found lying neglected at the historic Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Hundreds of artefacts, considered part of the region’s architectural heritage, are exposed to sun and rain without protection or maintenance.

The issue came to light following recent renovation works at the temple complex. While the main temple continues to draw devotees, surrounding structures, including the Someshekhara and Chandrashekhara temples, and idols unearthed during excavations, have been left in the open.

Several idols, including a ‘Chaturmukha Brahma’ and other carved deities, are lying unattended near the Parvati and Maha Saraswati temples.

Archaeology department officials, including assistant director Madhavi and deputy superintendent Kotaiah, recently inspected the site, raising concerns over preservation.

Historians said shifting the sculptures from the river basin and temple premises to a protected museum would help conserve them, document local heritage and support tourism.

Local residents said many such artefacts once found across the village and along the Godavari riverbanks have already been lost, and called for a dedicated museum at Kaleshwaram.

They urged the state government and the archaeology department to take steps to protect the remaining sculptures and create a central facility for their preservation.