Anchor Shyamala questioned by police over betting app promotion

Hyderabad: Television anchor Shyamala appeared before the Panjagutta police on Monday for questioning in connection with her alleged promotion of online betting apps. Her appearance follows a petition she filed in the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the case against her.

The police are investigating the involvement of several public figures in endorsing these apps, which have sparked concerns over gambling addiction and financial fraud.

Authorities are closely examining the impact of such promotions and their legal implications. Shyamala’s questioning is part of this broader probe into the promotion of online betting platforms in the state.



