Anchor Shyamala Moves HC to Quash FIR Over Betting Apps Promotion
The case registered at Punjagutta police station, also involves other celebrities.
Hyderabad: Anchor Shyamala has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against her for promoting betting apps. The case registered at Punjagutta police station, also involves other celebrities.
Police have questioned anchor Vishnu Priya and social media influencer Ritu Chowdhary in connection with the investigation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story