Anand Vows Upgrade of Fire Services

Hyderabad: State special chief secretary (home) C.V. Anand, during his first visit to the Telangana fire services headquarters at Nanakramguda on Wednesday, assured that he would propose to the state government measures to strengthen the department’s budget, infrastructure and manpower.

Anand told Deccan Chronicle that he has reviewed pending proposals submitted by director general of fire services Vikram Singh Mann and discussed ways to improve disaster response, emergency management and civil defence capabilities. He also interacted with senior officials, including regional and divisional fire officers, and was briefed on departmental achievements, ongoing initiatives and challenges.

Appreciating the efforts of fire services and the state disaster response force (SDRF), Anand assured government support to enhance preparedness, response capacity and adoption of modern technology. He also inspected quick reaction vehicles and multi-purpose response tenders and collected proposals to upgrade equipment and improve rapid-response systems.