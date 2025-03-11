Anand pats two cops for good job

Hyderabad: Police commissioner C.V. Anand commended Filmnagar sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy and Panjagutta constable Nenavath Lavanya for their outstanding work in the rescue and safe repatriation of four Bangladeshi human trafficking victims. The victims were rescued within the jurisdictions of Filmnagar and Panjagutta police stations and placed in the Prajwala shelter home for rehabilitation, Anand said. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office Hyderabad issued the necessary exit permits, a press release issued by the DCP woman’s safety wing (WSW) stated.