Anand pats two cops for good job

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 2:08 AM IST

Anand commended Filmnagar sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy and Panjagutta constable Nenavath Lavanya for their outstanding work in the rescue and safe repatriation of four Bangladeshi human trafficking victims

Filmnagar sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy and Panjagutta constable Nenavath Lavanya with Police commissioner C.V. Anand.

Hyderabad: Police commissioner C.V. Anand commended Filmnagar sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy and Panjagutta constable Nenavath Lavanya for their outstanding work in the rescue and safe repatriation of four Bangladeshi human trafficking victims. The victims were rescued within the jurisdictions of Filmnagar and Panjagutta police stations and placed in the Prajwala shelter home for rehabilitation, Anand said. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office Hyderabad issued the necessary exit permits, a press release issued by the DCP woman’s safety wing (WSW) stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
