Anand Mahindra, Subbarao Praise 'People-Centric' Telangana Rising Vision; CM's Vision Garners High-Profile Support

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit concluded on Tuesday amid widespread praise from industry leaders, policymakers, and icons for the state’s people-centric, long-term development roadmap. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra congratulated Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the vision blueprint’s focus on people over short-term gains, sharing how the CM’s clarity convinced him to chair the proposed Skill University despite prior commitments. “After hearing the vision, I could not refuse,” he said.

Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao hailed Telangana as “unbeatable and unbeaten” with India’s highest growth rate, positioning Hyderabad as a global hub for IT, pharma, and biotech, and urging 8-9% sustained growth inspired by Guangzhou’s model alongside digital infrastructure. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka thanked delegates for their diverse inputs, calling the Vision Document a “compass for Telangana’s future” and assuring implementation of stakeholder suggestions, with priority on digital infrastructure.



