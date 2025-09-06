Anand Explains Ganesh Festival Arrangements with 170 Trainee IPS Officers

Hyderabad: As many as 170 trainee IPS officers from the National Police Academy visited the TGICCC building in Banjara Hills here on Saturday.

During their visit, they interacted with Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who shared his 10 years of experience serving Hyderabad and the 13th time he is doing ganesh bandobust and fourth time as Commissioner of Hyderabad, with the officers.

Anand said that Hyderabad is one of the most sensitive and sprawling cities in the country, home to people from all walks of life and all religions. Therefore, festival management is most important here. Explaining how police security for the ganesh festival is managed in the city, he mentioned that approximately 25,000 ganesh idols were expected for immersion this year on the last day.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe environment for such a massive event and preventing any stampedes. Through a detailed power-point presentation, he explained the Hyderabad police's plan of action, preparation, tactics, and measures taken to prevent stampedes during festivals like Ganesh Utsav, Milad Un Nabi, Bonalu, Dussehra Navaratri, Hanuman Rally, and Sriram Navami Rally.

He also explained how technology and IT is harnessed to make online permission forms, geotagging of idols and use of drones, apps and CCTVs, the multi-agency command control centre.