Anam Venkata Reddy’s Statue Reinstalled; Ministers Recall His Legacy

Tirupati: The statue of former minister Anam Venkata Reddy was reinstalled on Sunday in Nellore during a ceremony organised by the Simhapuri Seva Samithi.

The reinstallation was led by minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. Municipal administration minister Dr Ponguru Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy unveiled the statue and released a book chronicling Venkata Reddy’s life and contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana described Anam Venkata Reddy as a distinguished leader who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor. “He began his political journey as chairman of the district cooperative bank and played a key role in the development of Nellore’s infrastructure. As Minister for Irrigation, he was instrumental in bringing projects like Somasila, Gandipalem, and Rallapadu,” he said.

Vemireddy said it was an honour to participate in the reinstallation. “Our family shared a close bond with Anam Venkata Reddy. He established VR College and led from the front in irrigation development. He also strongly advocated for a united Andhra Pradesh during the Jai Andhra movement,” he noted.

Ramanarayana Reddy recalled that his father worked alongside freedom fighters and maintained cordial relations with leaders across party lines. “Ours is a family that rose from a farming background and pursued politics with a commitment to public service for four generations,” he said. He added that his father had a unique style of resolving public grievances, and people from as far as Kandukur would travel by bullock cart to meet him.