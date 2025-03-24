Anaesthesiologists for physician status

Hyderabad: The role of anaesthesiologists is evolving beyond the operating theatre, experts said and stressed that they must be recognised as perioperative physicians who manage patient care before, during, and after surgery. At the first perioperative medicine conclave held at AIG Hospitals, doctors talked about how perioperative medicine was now a key pillar of surgical success, helping reduce complications, improve recovery, and enhance patient safety.

The two-day conclave, jointly organised by the Society of Perioperative Physician Anaesthesiologists (SOPPA) and AIG Hospitals, brought together over 300 specialists from across the world to discuss advancements in perioperative care. Dr Sunil T. Pandya, chief of anaesthesia, perioperative medicine and critical care at AIG Hospitals, noted that this was the first-ever conference in India dedicated to perioperative medicine.

The event featured live workshops on regional anaesthesia blocks, haemodynamic monitoring, and perioperative ventilatory goals, alongside expert panels and interactive discussions.

Dr Manimala Rao, adviser to SOPPA, emphasised the expanded role of anaesthesiologists as perioperative physicians, a sentiment echoed by association president Dr N. Satyanarayana and secretary Dr Raja Nursing Rao. They noted that anaesthesiologists, despite being highly skilled, often receive less recognition than their peers because they work behind the scenes.

“Anaesthesiologists are as competent as any physician, yet they remain the invisible doctors,” Dr Manimala Rao said, calling for greater awareness of their critical role in patient safety.

The conclave covered complex surgical cases, including patients with multiple comorbidities, and the challenges of optimising their medical condition before surgery. Experts also discussed how perioperative care is shifting towards a more holistic approach, integrating pain management, rehabilitation, and surgical critical care into a streamlined system that ensures better patient outcomes.