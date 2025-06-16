Amulya Kriti Boddapati’s Arangetram Lights Up Shilpakala Vedika

HYDERABAD: Amulya Kriti Boddapati, a 17-year-old student and accomplished young dancer, marked a significant milestone in her artistic journey with her Bharatanatyam Arangetram on Sunday evening at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad.

The event, presented under the guidance of her Guru, Praveena Vadapalli of Nrityopachara dance school, drew an appreciative audience of art lovers, family, and well-wishers.

The evening’s chief guest was Prof. Anuradha J. Tadakamalla — renowned Kuchipudi exponent, author and professor at the University of Hyderabad. Guests of honour included Sri ‘Kuchi’ Sai Shankar, noted SVBC artist and fusion painter, and Sri GV Anna Rao, art critic and convener of Natya Swara.

Amulya began the recital with the keertanam ‘Eka Dantam Vinayakam’ in Nata ragam, a vibrant invocation to Lord Ganesha. This was followed by Trimaata Kauthuvam, a spirited composition saluting goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Parvati, showcasing her expressive clarity.

The centerpiece of the recital was the Varnam — ‘Swami Naan Undan Adimai’ in Nattakuranji ragam, composed by Papanasam Sivan. Amulya’s portrayal of two powerful narratives — the divine protection of Bhakta Markandeya and the moving tale of Nandanar’s devotion — was met with rapturous applause.

In the second half, Amulya performed ‘Sri Ramana Vibho’, a devotional keertanam by Swati Tirunal in Arabhi ragam, with a dramatic depiction of Krishna’s dance on the serpent Kalinga. This was followed by a playful Javali in Khamas ragam, brimming with Sringara rasa, and concluded with a brisk Thillana in Kuntalavarali, a composition of Dr M. Balamuralikrishna. The recital closed with a traditional Mangalam in Nadanamakriya ragam.

Supporting the performance was an accomplished orchestra featuring Praveena Vadapalli on nattuvangam, Sri Kanakam Chandar Rao (vocals), M. Chandrakanth (mridangam), Sai Kumar Kolanka (violin), Uma Venkateswarlu (flute), and Sridhara Charya (rhythms).

Amulya’s journey in classical dance began with Kathak in Delhi at age 7 and transitioned to Bharatanatyam at age 9 after moving to Hyderabad. She holds a diploma from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Madhyama Poorna from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

She has performed at major venues such as Ravindra Bharati, Shilparamam, Nadaneerajanam (Tirumala), and participated in Nrityopachara’s ballet Sri Ramuni Charitamu. Outside dance, she excels academically, having won multiple Olympiad gold medals, and balances her passion with music, writing, public speaking, and volunteer work at a publishing house.

With elegance, poise, and deep engagement, Amulya’s Arangetram marked not just the culmination of years of training, but the promising beginning of a lifelong artistic journey.