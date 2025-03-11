Amrutha Remains Silent After Verdict in Pranay Murder Case

Nalgonda: Perumalla Amrutha, the wife of honour killing victim Perumalla Pranay did not immediately respond to the sentencing of seven persons for his killing or appear in public, perhaps preferring to grieve in silence.

She had, however, spoken about the case about 10 days ago.

After the verdict, she reportedly telephoned HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, who was the Nalgonda SP during the incident, to express her gratitude.

Amrutha had declined a government-offered junior assistant position in 2018 after the murder and preferred to pursue her career independently. She gave birth to a son in 2019 and now lives in Hyderabad, where she runs a successful YouTube channel called ‘Amrutha Pranay’ and engages in brand promotions. Having completed a diploma in fashion technology, she also works in fashion designing.

Sources say Amrutha’s mother has been visiting her frequently in Hyderabad since the death by suicide of her father T. Maruthi Rao, prime accused in the case, in 2020.

Pranay’s mother Perumalla Bala Swamy did not mention Amrutha during her remarks to the media on Monday.