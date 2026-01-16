Amruth Bharat Trains Stop in SCR Stations

Hyderabad: The Railway Board has approved the introduction of four Amrit Bharat Weekly Express trains and two weekly express trains passing through South Central Railway (SCR). The trains will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a remote video link, during his visit to Assam and West Bengal.

The four weekly Amrit Bharat Express trains passing through SCR are on the Santragachi-Tambaram- Santragachi; SMVT Bengaluru-Alipur Duar-SMVT Bengaluru; Nagercoil-New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil and Tiruchchirappalli-New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchchirappalli routes. These trains will halt at Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudam, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Tenali, Charla, Eluru, Gudur, Renigunta, Nellore in the SCR limits