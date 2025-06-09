AMRUT To Benefit Urban Areas Big Time: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Centre is investing ₹6,876 crore under its AMRUT-1 and AMRUT-2 schemes to improve urban water supplies across Telangana.

The minister, accompanied by Congress MLA Medipally Satyam and former MLA Bodiga Shoba, laid the foundation stone for ₹36.3 crore of pipeline and water-sump works under the AMRUT-2 scheme on Monday in Choppadandi town, Karimnagar district.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar noted that under AMRUT-1 the Centre has delivered 1.34 crore water connections and 1.02 crore sewage hookups nationwide, created 2,411 parks and replaced 62.78 lakh streetlights with LEDs.

Launched in June 2021 for a five-year period, AMRUT-2 aims to mobilise ₹2.99 lakh crore in partnership with states and municipalities. Of this, the Centre will contribute ₹76,760 crore, with the remainder to be raised by the respective state governments and urban local bodies.

Sanjay pointed out that 40 per cent of India’s population now lives in urban areas, a share expected to exceed 50 per cent by 2047. He added that although urban residents need an average of 135 litres of water per person per day, they currently receive only 60 litres.

With this goal in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the AMRUT scheme to guarantee every urban household a reliable water supply, comprehensive drainage infrastructure, and ultimately transform cities and towns into water‐secure communities.

He noted that the project in Choppadandi was long overdue, having been delayed by the previous BRS government’s refusal to allocate land. “Now that those hurdles have been cleared, work is underway and is scheduled for completion by the end of next year,” he assured.

Congress MLA from Choppadandi, Medipalli Satyam, affirmed that with the Central government’s support, the state will soon deliver piped water to every home in Choppadandi town. He added that, backed by Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Choppadandi is poised to become a model constituency in Telangana.