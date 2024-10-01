 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Amrapali Kata Highlights Prajavani's Role in Tackling Community Issues

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 10:57 PM GMT
Amrapali Kata Highlights Prajavanis Role in Tackling Community Issues
x
GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata highlighted the importance of the Prajavani, held on Mondays, in tackling community issues and urged officials to prioritise the resolution of the concerns and issues raised by residents. The event on Monday saw 42 requests covering town planning, engineering, tax, sports, and two directed to Circles 28 and 30. The six zones received 113 applications, with Kukatpally zone leading with 55.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata Telangana news Hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick