Amrapali Kata Highlights Prajavani's Role in Tackling Community Issues

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata highlighted the importance of the Prajavani, held on Mondays, in tackling community issues and urged officials to prioritise the resolution of the concerns and issues raised by residents. The event on Monday saw 42 requests covering town planning, engineering, tax, sports, and two directed to Circles 28 and 30. The six zones received 113 applications, with Kukatpally zone leading with 55.



