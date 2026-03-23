Amrabad Turns Invasive Lantana into Black Gold

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in its fight against the invasive and fast spreading Lantana trees inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, a first of its kind trial run for a pilot project to turn the Lantana camara trees into biocharcoal has been taken up by the ATR officials.

According to the Nagarkurnool district forest officer Revanth Chandra, Lantana is present in some 25 per cent of the entire tiger reserve but ATR, through its pilot project has shown how this notorious invasive weed choking Indian forests can be turned into an asset. “Though we produced just around 3 kg of lantana biochar in the pilot exercise, the potential to do so on a larger scale is good. The plan is to involve local Joint Forest Management Committees, local tribal and rural populations. We hope by converting the lantana into biochar, we can create a a sustainable, localised green economy,” Revanth Chandra said.

Typically, one tonne of lantana biocharcoal can fetch up to Rs 7,000 per tonne.

In addition to earning a reliable livelihood without impacting the natural resources of the forest through sale of the high calorific value lantana biochar, the local communities will also be helping restoration of the natural habitat for native wildlife, he said.

Lantana, which spreads aggressively, smothers natural grasses impacting food sources for herbivores which in turn affect the carnivore populations. “Though clearing lantana is a laborious process and traditionally was either left to rot or burn in seasonal fires, we are now turning it into an asset for the local communities,” he said.