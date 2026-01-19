Amrabad Tiger Reserve’s Facilities Come Under Scrutiny

Hyderabad: A social media post by a visitor describing a trip to the Amrabad tiger reserve (ATR) as “worthless” has triggered a debate over visitor facilities, safety and management at the reserve, with a top ATR official saying the facilities at the reserve was a work in progress.

In a video posted on platform X, Hyndavi Pandem, a Telangana BJP social media team member, alleged that basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets were either unavailable or under repair, and questioned the high safari charges despite what she termed poor upkeep. She claimed that there was no water in ponds for animals and that visitors were charged Rs 3,000 for safari vehicles and Rs 200 extra for guides.

She pointed out that the railing near the Farahabad view point was broken, warning that it posed a serious risk, particularly to children, and could result in accidents.

Responding to the allegations, ATR director Dr Sunil S. Hiremath said the forest department had transformed the reserve into a professionally managed wildlife destination over the past four years.

“Since the opening of the 2025-26 tourism season, the reserve has recorded nearly 50 tiger sightings, indicating improved habitat health and protection… All safari operations are handled by trained members of the local Chenchu tribe, who work as drivers and nature guides, ensuring livelihood support for indigenous communities.”

On infrastructure, officials said sustainable amenities were being developed in line with the government of India guidelines.

Renovation of entrance gate facilities, installation of bio-toilets at Farahabad view point and Gundam, and new toilet facilities at Durvasala checkpost, Farahabad entry and Domalapenta were under planning and execution. Clean drinking water facilities were also being introduced at key transit points to reduce plastic use.

Addressing concerns over wildlife welfare, the department said a robust water management system was in place, with solar-powered borewells and water holes maintained deep inside the reserve to ensure year-round water availability for animals.

Meanwhile, safari operations at ATR will remain closed from January 20 to January 25 due to the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, which involves large-scale deployment of forest staff and volunteers for wildlife census activities.