Amrabad Tiger Reserve Observe Holi And World Wildlife Day On Tuesday

HYDERABAD: The Amrabad tiger reserve celebrated Holi and World Wildlife Day, both of which fell on Tuesday, highlighting the global theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage, and Livelihoods”.

Divisional forest officer Revanth said that plants are being celebrated because human life and wildlife are deeply connected. He explained that people have learnt about healing plants by observing animals in the wild for thousands of years. Tribal communities like the Chenchus of the reserve have long lived in harmony with nature and continue to depend on forest produce for their livelihoods.

The reserve organised ‘Rang-e-Aranya,’ where students learned about natural colours found in the forest, such as the orange of the Flame of the Forest tree and the green of neem. Hundreds of students and forest staff also took part in shramdaan, removing the invasive lantana weed that harms native plants and animals.

In the evening, the Holika bonfire was made using uprooted lantana instead of native wood. Officials said the event sent a strong message about protecting biodiversity and restoring forests for future generations.