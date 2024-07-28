Amrabad Tiger Reserve core area will be a plastic-free zone: Officials

Hyderabad: Since the state government has prioritised making the Amrabad Tiger Reserve a plastic-free zone, 4,500 pieces of plastic waste have been collected near the entrance gate of Amrabad Tiger Reserve in the last 25 days.

“Between July 1 and 25, we collected around 4,500 kg of single-use plastic waste from near three checkposts. If we consider this volume is for a month, it will translate to a staggering 54,000 kgs of plastic waste in 12 months,” Sushant Bobade, an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer from the Telangana cadre, told Deccan Chronicle.

More than 35 tigers are in the forest.

Commemorating the International Tiger Day on Monday (July 29) Amrabad Tiger Reserve is raising awareness about tiger conservation issues and the threats they face, such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. It will highlight the importance of preserving the ecosystem and addressing issues like clean water, pollution, and plastic waste in the forest.

“We collected 17,000 kg of recyclable plastic and 32,000 kg of non-recyclable plastic last year. Installing trash bins all around the reserve has led to a reduction in plastic waste compared to last year. The plastic that is collected is sent to the recycling centre at Mannanur. We will be completely plastic-free inside the core area of the tiger reserve,” the officer said.

“We have taken steps to raise awareness among people passing by the reserve. A notice was issued to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on July 1 against allowing any plastic in their vehicles," an official added.

“People should refrain from feeding forest animals such as monkeys. During Covid, monkeys were not seen on the roads but deep inside the forest, consuming natural foods,” Sushant Bobade said.

“However, when people started feeding them, the number of monkeys on the roads increased to over 1,000, and their behaviour has also changed,” said other officials.

They lamented that Srisailam-bound devotees, who pass by ATR, dispose plastic bottles, bags and plates on the road.

“Our patrol squad regularly pays visits and imposes penalties on people who pollute the environment. Despite raising awareness, they tend to pollute the environment,” they said.