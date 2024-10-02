Amrabad Tiger Reserve bookings open

Hyderabad: Forest authorities have added more safari vehicles to meet the rising demand from tourists and wildlife enthusiasts at the Amrabad tiger reserve, where the tiger numbers have risen to 34 from 21 in 2022.

On the first day of the safari season on Tuesday, health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha flagged off three new vehicles, taking the fleet size to 11. The reserve had been shut to visitors during the monsoon.

The minister was accompanied by Achampet MLA Dr Ch. Vamshi Krishna. District forest officer Rohit Gopidi informed that tourists and visitors can book the Amrabad jungle stay package online beginning October 3.

Rohit said pug marks of a tiger were seen along the safari route raising prospects that visitors might be able to spot a big cat or two. He said the tiger reserve launched the jungle safaris in 2021, the first year during which 1,500 visitors came to experience the forest. Their number increased to 4,500 in 2022 and 7,000 in 2023.

“We have added more vehicles in response to this growing interest and also introduced new facilities to enhance visitors' comfort and experience,” he said.

The package includes a stay at cottages in Mannanur Jungle Resort, a safari into the forest and also a trekking experience for those who opt for it. He said those who want to visit the tiger reserve can log in to http://amrabadtigerreserve.com and book their visit.