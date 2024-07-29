Amrabad becomes India’s second largest tiger reserve

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, a reserve official revealed that the tiger population has grown significantly from just seven tigers in 2018. "The increase in the number of tigers at Amrabad is a clear indication that our conservation efforts are yielding results. The introduction of more stringent anti-poaching measures and continuous monitoring has played a crucial role in safeguarding these majestic creatures," another official stated.

This substantial growth is attributed to enhanced protection measures, better prey availability, and improved habitat management. The forest officials have also worked on improving the prey base and habitat for the tigers, creating an environment conducive to breeding and thriving.

The reserve management is actively collaborating with local communities, educating them on the importance of tiger conservation and involving them in various protection activities.



This increase is a significant achievement for conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. The success at Amrabad is viewed as a model for other tiger reserves across the country, emphasizing scientific management practices, community involvement, and the use of technology for tracking and monitoring.