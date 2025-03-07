 Top
Amitava Mukherjee appointed CMD of NMDC

Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 March 2025 1:18 AM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

Hyderabad:The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

He took charge here on Thursday. Mukherjee is a 1995 batch Indian Railway Accounts Service officer. Under his leadership, NMDC had produced 45 million metric tonnes of iron ore, said to be a landmark.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nmdc Amitava Mukherjee 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

