Amitava Mukherjee appointed CMD of NMDC

Hyderabad:The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

He took charge here on Thursday. Mukherjee is a 1995 batch Indian Railway Accounts Service officer. Under his leadership, NMDC had produced 45 million metric tonnes of iron ore, said to be a landmark.