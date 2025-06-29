Amit Shah unveils statue of D. Srinivas

Nizamabad: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a statue of former minister and Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas at the Kanteshwar Bypass Road chowrasta. The initiative was led by Srinivas’ younger son, Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri. Speaking at the public meeting, Shah praised Srinivas’s contributions to Nizamabad district and paid rich tributes on his first death anniversary.

MP Arvind Dharmapuri and other BJP leaders were present at the ceremony. Srinivas began his political career as Nizamabad MLA in 1989 and served as a minister in successive Congress governments. He also twice led the united Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee before resigning from Congress, joining the BRS, and being elected to the Rajya Sabha.



