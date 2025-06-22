 Top
Amit Shah To Visit Nizamabad on June 29

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Jun 2025 5:58 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nizamabad on June 29. He will reach the district integrated offices complex by helicopter and will inaugurate National Turmeric Board (NTB) office at Vinayaknagar. He will also unveil the statue of former Rajya Sabha member D.Srinivas here at Kanteshwar bypass road chowrasta. Amit shah will address public meeting at Government Polytechnic college grounds. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri invited Amit Shah for the unveiling of his late father and former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president D. Srinivas’s statue. The district administration is making arrangements for the visit of union home minister Amit Shah next Sunday.

DC Correspondent
