Amit Shah to take part in Ganesh idols immersion procession in Hyderabad on Sept.6

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest for centralized immersion of Ganesh idols starting from Balapur to Tank Bund on September 6.

He will deliver a speech from the dais to be put up at MJ Market before offering prayers at Sri Bhagya Lakshmi temple abutting Charminar. He is also expected to offer prayers at the towering Khairatabad ganesh idol, VHP Telangana unit spokesperson P Balaswamy said here on Tuesday.

“We have already received confirmation from the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs about Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad. The Union Home Minister will deliver a speech at MJ Market between 2 pm and 3 pm on September 6,” he said.

A large number of ganesh idols from East, West and South zones converge at MJ Market and proceed towards Tank Bund for immersion.

Balaswamy said Amit Shah was also likely to visit the pandal of the famous Balapur ganesh idol. The visit of Amit Shah has prompted the Hyderabad police to take intensified security arrangements in the city during the immersion procession.

In addition to elaborate security arrangements to be made for the centralized immersion, the police would take enhanced security steps in the wake of Amit Shah’s visit to the city. The immersion of ganesh idols already started in Hyderabad from August 29, the third day of the 11-day festival.