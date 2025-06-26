Amit Shah To Inaugurate Turmeric Board Office In Nizamabad On June 29

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the National Turmeric Board office in Nizamabad on June 29, said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy said the several political parties made promises to set up the turmeric board and help farmers but nothing concrete has been done. With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nizamabad got it.

“It’s a great thing that the Central government has decided to set up the national headquarters of turmeric board in Nizamabad as the center for the activities across the country. The governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, as well as some other States, requested the Center to set up a national headquarters in their States, but it has been granted to Nizamabad,” he said.

“The establishment of a turmeric board in Nizamabad district is a gift to farmers on behalf of the Prime Minister. The appointment of a farmer from Nizamabad as the Chairman of the board is commendable. The board office will be inaugurated by Amit Shah on June 29. He will unveil the board logo and address farmers,” Kishan Reddy said.

According to Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad district has been the focal point of farmer movements for many years. It has become a symbol of farmer consciousness. Farmers are forming associations beyond village politics and fighting for their problems. The establishment of the turmeric board in Nizamabad following the request of local leaders and MP is a matter of pride for farmers of the region.

“We invite everyone to attend the program voluntarily, keeping aside politics,” he said.

The Union Coal Minister explained that turmeric is a symbol of purity in Hindu society. It is used in auspicious works, scientific methods, and in many health-related aspects since Vedic times. The purpose of the announcement of the National Turmeric Board by the Central government is to shed light on the lives of farmers who grow turmeric. With a view to benefiting every farmer through this board, all farmers should formulate activities in a coordinated manner.