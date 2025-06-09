Amit Shah To Inaugurate National Turmeric Board HQ in Nizamabad

Hyderabad:Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad and release the official logo of the board in the last week of June, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on Monday. The date for the event has not yet been finalised, he said.

In a statement, Arvind said that he and board chairperson Palle Ganga Reddy had called on Amit Shah and invited him to the event and the Union home minister had given his consent.



He said that the inauguration of the Turmeric Board headquarters would be a historic milestone for turmeric farmers across the country and particularly from Nizamabad and its adjoining areas, where the crop is cultivated in large areas. Arvind said that the establishment of board would symbolise a new era of empowerment of turmeric farmers, as they would be exposed to innovation and global market access.



The establishment of the board is a testament to the commitment of the Narendra Modi government as it will help in fulfilling the long pen-pending promise, he said.