America Indian Students to Get Trained at IIT-H

Hyderabad: Indian-origin students in the United States may soon find themselves interning at IIT Hyderabad, thanks to a new agreement signed with the American Telugu Association (ATA). The MoU aims to set a path for members of the Telugu diaspora to spend time at one of India’s leading technology campuses.

The agreement, signed by IIT Hyderabad director Prof. B.S. Murty and ATA president Jayanth Challa on September 25, will be in force for three years and can be extended further. It provides for internships lasting from a few weeks to a year. While ATA will help identify students, IIT Hyderabad will host them with laboratory access, mentoring, and logistical support. A nominal fee will be charged to cover operational costs.

“This is the first time IIT-H is signing an agreement outside of an academic institution,” Prof. Murty said. “The collaboration opens up opportunities for diaspora students to gain research exposure in India.”

ATA leaders see the tie-up as a way to connect younger generations abroad with both culture and academia. “This will also pave the way for research collaboration and improve U.S.–India people-to-people ties,” said Bhanu Swargam of ATA. Education committee chair Susheel Chanda explained that the association would nominate candidates, while board member Ravi Lothumalla noted the institute’s role in providing facilities and guidance.