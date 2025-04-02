Travellers Unhappy With Poor Amenities on NH-44

Nizamabad: Travellers using National Highway 44 along the Hyderabad-Adilabad corridor are grappling with a severe lack of basic amenities, particularly in the Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Adilabad districts. Although thousands of people depend on this highway to commute between various north Telangana districts and Hyderabad, facilities such as drinking water and functional toilets remain inadequate at several points along the route.

Despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collecting substantial toll fees at plazas located in Manoharabad, Bhiknoor, Indalwai, Gamjal, Rollmamada, and Pippalwadi, many rest-stop amenities are in disrepair. Buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and private travel companies regularly ply the Hyderabad–Nagpur route through Kamareddy and Adilabad, but the situation for passengers is far from ideal.

Although NHAI has constructed roadside toilets for public use, most lack reliable water supply. Many of these facilities have become unusable — urinals and washrooms are damaged and unhygienic, with no staff assigned for maintenance. Consequently, travellers are often forced to relieve themselves in the open, posing additional hardships for women.

“We visit Hyderabad frequently to see our children who study there, and it’s a struggle to find usable washrooms on NH-44,” says Sandhya Rani, a government employee who spoke to Deccan Chronicle. She adds that even the toilets attached to eateries or hotels along the highway are not well-maintained, leaving passengers with few viable options during long journeys.

Under usual circumstances, local officials such as sanitary inspectors in municipal areas and village revenue officers in gram panchayats are expected to ensure that establishments maintain basic facilities. However, many travellers feel that these inspections are not being carried out effectively.

When reached for comment, the NHAI Project Implementation Unit’s project director in Kamareddy did not respond. According to local sources, NHAI officials are supposed to monitor the roadside toilets daily, yet minimal improvement is observed at most locations. Responsibility for upkeep falls on the toll plaza management within their respective jurisdictions, but many appear to neglect these duties.

With high toll charges being strictly enforced, public demand for improved facilities has grown louder. Commuters argue that if tolls must be paid without fail, providing well-maintained basic amenities—especially clean washrooms and adequate water supply—should be given equal priority.