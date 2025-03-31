Ameenpur triple murder: Police await PME reports, Viscera samples

Hyderabad: Suspecting that the mother could have allegedly killed her daughter and two sons under Ameenpur police limits, Sangareddy police are understood to have asked the Gandhi hospital forensic experts to preserve the viscera samples of the three bodies as authentic evidence.

Days after the three children were found dead under suspicious circumstances, the Sangareddy police intensified their investigation. However, two consecutive holidays delayed getting post-mortem reports from forensic experts.

"We strongly suspect the mother's role in the murders. We are awaiting PME reports. However. we gave also asked the doctors to preserve viscera samples, which will also take more time. We will proceed with the investigation based on the PME reports," police officials said.

The police also obtained medical reports about the mother, Rajitha,who is undergoing treatment. After she recovers, police are likely to question her in connection with the incident. Police have already questioned the father Chennaiah and recorded his statements.

Four days ago, three children Sai Krishna, 12, Madhu Priya, 10 and Gautham, 8 were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Raghavendra Colony of Ameenpur police limits of Sangareddy district.