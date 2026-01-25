Ambulances Were On Standby For 24 Hours

Hyderabad: For ambulance personnel who rushed to the deadly fire at Batcha’s Furniture Castle in Nampally, Saturday afternoon unfolded in confusion and a profound sense of helplessness, particularly as children were reported to be trapped inside.

They remained at the fire site for nearly 24 hours, battling thick smoke, extreme heat and exhaustion while assisting in rescue and retrieval operations inside the cellar, officials said.

Hyderabad and Medchal programme manager of 108 services, T. Shrikanth, said six ambulances were stationed at the spot round-the-clock from Saturday afternoon. “We rushed to the location immediately after receiving the call and remained there till Sunday afternoon, until the last body was retrieved,” he said.

Ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians worked through the night alongside fire and police personnel. G. Mallesh, an emergency medical technician, said that a 15-member team was involved in the operation despite hazardous conditions. “We were alerted about the first body around 9.30 am and entered the cellar. There was nothing but thick smoke, and visibility was almost zero,” he said.

Mallesh said protective gear was crucial for survival. “Due to intense heat, glass panes were shattering and falling continuously. It was only with helmets that we could enter the cellar,” he added.

He said the bodies of siblings Akhil and Praneeth had suffered severe burns and asphyxiation. “Nearly 70 per cent of the bodies were burnt. They were hardened and reduced almost to skeletal remains. All bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

Initially, three victims were rescued alive and provided oxygen after their pulse dropped and blood pressure fluctuated. They were stabilised with first aid. Later, ambulances were arranged to transport bodies to Karnataka and Nalgonda, including those of Beban Bee, Akhila and Praneeth.