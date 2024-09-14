Ambulance driver dies, 4 others hurt in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: An ambulance driver died on the spot and four others including a patient were injured when the ambulance hit a stationary lorry at Gudur of Miryalaguda mandal in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased driver was identified as K. Rajesh while the four injured were K. Sunitha, Chokka Shiva Kumar, Chokka Subbamma and Kondeti Sunil.

According to police, Sunitha, a native of Hyderabad, went to her relatives’ house at Nellore where she developed a serious illness. Her relatives were shifting Sunitha to a hospital at Hyderabad by an ambulance but met with an accident on the way.

The injured persons have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.