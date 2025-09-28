Amberpet Will Get Mini-Secretariat, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Amberpet constituency will get a “Mini-Secretariat”, with all government and administrative offices under one roof.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bathukammakunta lake on Sunday, which was recently revived by HYDRAA, amid cheers from thousands of women, Revanth Reddy said: “When we were setting up HYDRAA, many people gave different opinions and statements against it. We crossed every single hurdle, and the restoration of Bathukammakunta is the best example for that.”

Revanth Reddy prayed at the lake and celebrated Bathukamma with women. Present were ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Jupally Krishna Rao, Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari and HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath,

Talking about actor Nagarjuna and the demolition of the actor’s N-Convention at Madhapur, Revanth Reddy said, “Nagarjuna is a good friend. He had his convention centre at Thammidikunta in Hitec City. We tried asking him, but he was thinking about his old friends, and our officers went and demolished it. Later, he himself came to us and said he wants to be a role model for our people, and handed over the two-acre land to the government.”

“I am requesting the people of Hyderabad. There are a lot of tricksters in the city, and they will try to fool you and will try to sell government lands to you. Please do not engage in such activities. At Sunnam Cheruvu, someone fooled innocent people and sold portions of encroached land to some people. Even after asking them to remove the encroachments, they didn't remove it, and we had to remove it”, he said.

Calling on Hanumantha Rao, whose efforts led to the protection of the lake land, Revanth Reddy said, “I am directing minister Ponnam Prabhakar to take all measures to name Bathukammakunta after Hanumantha Rao. Based on Hanumantha Rao’s suggestion, we renamed Pragathi Bhavan’s name to Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan.”

Amberpet’s BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, calling HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath the “Champion of Bathukammakunta”, said that they did not expect the lake to be revived so well.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “Amberpet does not have a municipal office, and we have to go to Abids for that. We don’t have a registration office, we don’t have an RTO office. Despite getting a sanction for a fire station, revenue officials couldn’t allocate even a thousand square yards of land for it.”

He further said “Around 5 km of river Musi flows through Amberpet, and more than five slums were flooded yesterday. Many of those houses are on the buffer zone of the river, and I am requesting the Chief Minister to raise a retaining wall and relocate the people.”

Revanth Reddy replied stating that minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials would conduct on-site inspections, and enumerate the list of poor people living in the buffer zone. “It is my responsibility to relocate them,” Revanth Reddy said.

“I was shocked when Venkatesh said there are no offices here. We will ensure the constituency gets a mini-secretariat with all the government offices. List out all the offices and prepare a plan, I will approve all of them by December 9 and will release the funds”, he added.