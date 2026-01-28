Amberpet to Get New Fire Station

Hyderabad: The government has given permission to the state DG Fire Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, for the construction of a newly approved fire station at Amberpet. The building will be constructed in accordance with the approved plans and norms.

The new fire station will strengthen emergency response capabilities, improve fire safety coverage and bolster disaster management services in Amberpet and its adjoining areas.

Officials said the proposal was pursued vigorously and the efforts by District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, T. Venkanna, played a key role in securing the project.

The DG fire services has been directed to execute works at the earliest, adhering to prescribed procedures and guidelines, a press release issued, on Wednesday, stated.