Amberpet SI Suspended for Mortgaging Revolver, Seized Gold Ornaments
The police found that the Sub-Inspector allegedly mortgaged the seized gold and weapon to meet his financial expenses
Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhanu Prakash of Amberpet police station was placed under suspension in connection with the missing of his service revolver and five tulas of seized gold.
In a preliminary probe, the police found that the Sub-Inspector allegedly mortgaged the recovered gold and weapon to meet his financial expenses. Senior police officials are questioning the Sub-Inspector’s family members and friends to collect more details about the missing revolver.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story