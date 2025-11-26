 Top
Amberpet SI Suspended for Mortgaging Revolver, Seized Gold Ornaments

Telangana
26 Nov 2025 6:30 PM IST

The police found that the Sub-Inspector allegedly mortgaged the seized gold and weapon to meet his financial expenses

A Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhanu Prakash of Amberpet police station was placed under suspension in connection with the missing of his service revolver and five tulas of seized gold. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhanu Prakash of Amberpet police station was placed under suspension in connection with the missing of his service revolver and five tulas of seized gold.

In a preliminary probe, the police found that the Sub-Inspector allegedly mortgaged the recovered gold and weapon to meet his financial expenses. Senior police officials are questioning the Sub-Inspector’s family members and friends to collect more details about the missing revolver.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad police Service Revolver Preliminary Probe gold seized 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

