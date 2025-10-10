Amber Light: Ever-Ignored Traffic Signal That Nobody Pays Attention to

Hyderabad: The poor amber light at traffic signals might be tired of commuters ignoring it. Whilst the red light gets all the authority to stop people and the green receives all the love for freeing them, there’s the orange light stuck in the middle. Neither is it acknowledged nor prioritised; it is just stranded right there in between. A few commuters, however, have a different take on the ‘orangeness.’

N. Kranthi Kumar, an MNC employee, said, “Before starting for a destination, I check Google Maps and begin my journey according to the travel time it mentions. But unfortunately, Google does not always calculate the waiting time at signals, which only adds to my tension about reaching on time, and there comes the ‘orangeness.’ As I see it, I care the least about the so-called light and only think of escaping it. There I am — voilà — free from waiting for another cycle.”

Though there are no penalties for crossing the orange light, traffic officials say that the orange or yellow light means one should be ‘ready to go’ or ‘ready to stop.’ A traffic official explained that the colour denotes readiness — either for the upcoming red signal or, at times, for the green. Nothing is mentioned about the orange signal in the MV Act, but following it helps keep traffic moving smoothly and instils discipline — not just for oneself but for others too.

Anish C., a social media manager, said, “See, the amber light is like that one teacher in school who always says, ‘Settle down, class, settle down,’ but nobody ever listens. Meanwhile, red is the strict principal, green is the cool sports sir, and orange is the poor substitute teacher nobody respects. Honestly, the amber signal isn’t anything serious to me. When I see it, I don’t think, ‘Oh, let me slow down,’ but rather, ‘Challenge accepted.’ It’s as though orange is daring me to test my accelerator. Sometimes I even feel bad for it — imagine working 24/7, sandwiched between two celebrities, and still nobody even claps for orange.”

Another commuter said it is as confusing as life itself. She remarked, “My life is already confusing — be it about the choices I made, my family, or my career — and then comes the amber light in my life. Though I’m mindful while driving, I can’t help but question the amber light. Eh, as if it had the answers! But it gives one lesson — slow down. Whether in a rush or at full pace, it’s important to slow down and then pick up. It might be a great life lesson — apply it in situations and see.”

A few others also stated that the orange signal is the forgotten middle child or merely a background decoration. However, traffic officials emphasise that following the rule keeps commuters disciplined.

Adding to the existing confusion, many commuters also misuse indicators — a common sight on city roads. Drivers often signal right and suddenly turn left, confusing vehicles behind them. “Some even indicate right but continue straight or left, or abruptly switch lanes. Such behaviour not only causes chaos but also leads to minor collisions and verbal spats at signals,” said an officer.

He pointed out that near flyovers and junctions, motorists are often seen cutting across vehicles without proper indication or patience. “Flyovers are meant to ease congestion, but sudden lane changes and reckless manoeuvres defeat the purpose. Many take risky turns near ramps, endangering not only others but themselves too.”

Officials are urging commuters not to ignore the amber light, indicators, or lane rules. It is important to follow signals and drive responsibly.