Ambari Procession On July 21

HYDERABAD: The Ambari procession, a highlight of the Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad’s Old City, will take place on July 21, led by the historic Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Hari Bowli.

The procession will feature the Goddess Mahankali’s Ghatam from the Akkanna Madanna temple, placed atop an elephant, passing through key localities including Lal Darwaza crossroads, Shalibanda, Charkaman, Gulzar Houz and Madina, before culminating at Delhi Darwaza near Nayapul.

Temple committee president Devarshetti Prabhakar and organising secretary Kranti Kumar announced that this year’s Bonalu festivities at the temple will be held from July 11 to 22. The Ambari procession, distinct from other temple processions, is renowned for carrying the Ammavari Ghatam on an elephant—a tradition unique to the Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple.

Satish Kumar, treasurer, noted that the temple’s elaborate floral decorations during Bonalu were a unique attraction. Florists and artists from West Bengal, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been engaged in the decoration work this year.

G. Raghavender, president of the Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee, said that around 30 major and several smaller temples will participate in the joint procession beginning at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir near Shalibanda on July 21, the day after Bonalu is celebrated in the Old City on July 20.

The Bonalu festivities across old city temples will run from July 14 to 19.

Separately, the Bonalu celebrations at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad will be held on July 13.

At Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, the schedule of rituals includes: