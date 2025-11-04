Amazon Web Services Delegation Meets Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: An official delegation of the Amazon Web Services ( AWS) paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the CM about the ongoing Data Center projects, expansion plans and other issues related to the AWS operations in Telangana.

The CM assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the company to invest in the state.

Kerry Person, Global Head of AWS Data Center, Vikram Sridharan, Director of Infrastructure Public Policy, Anurag Kilnani, and others were among those who met Reddy.

This recent meeting follows the announcement made in January 2025 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where AWS committed to a ₹60,000 crore investment to expand its data centre infrastructure in the Hyderabad region.

AWS has already operationalized three data centres with a prior investment of around $1 billion and requested additional land for further expansion, which the state government agreed to facilitate.