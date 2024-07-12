Amazon to Collaborate With 50,000 Content Creators

Hyderabad: E-commerce platform Amazon. in announced collaboration with more than 50,000 content creators across the country as part of its Amazon Influencer Programme. Of this, it said over 10 per cent of the creators are from Telangana.

The content creators are to be part of Amazon’s Prime Day, to be held on July 20-21 for its Prime members. The content creators will make live streams and post on their own social media handles about the event.

Amazon said that this year Prime Day would have 450 new brands and more than 2,000 products are launching on the platform. The platform will deliver about 10 lakh products on the first day and 40 lakh products on the second day of the event, the company said.

The company recently also launched Creator University — an online programme that equips creators with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the creator economy.

“The last two years we have been working on strengthening our relationship with content creators. This year, we are thrilled to empower over 50,000 creators, enabling them to share their passion and expertise with Prime members. Through our programmes like Amazon Influencer Programme, Amazon Live and Creator University, we are playing an important role in the creator economy,” said Kishore Thota, director, of shopping experience, India and emerging markets, Amazon.

The creator voices will be instrumental in guiding Prime members towards informed purchase decisions during Prime Day, Thota added.