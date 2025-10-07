Amazon Diwali Special Offers Go Live

Hyderabad: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which began on September 22, has seen enthusiastic participation from customers and sellers across Telangana, with strong growth across smartphones, electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, everyday needs, groceries, and large appliances.

Customers can now access the much-awaited "Diwali Special" deals and offers across categories and get up to 40 per cent off on smartphones; up to 80 per cent off on electronics, fashion & beauty, home kitchen & outdoors; up to 70 per cent off on everyday needs; up to 65 pe rcent off on TVs and home appliances; up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Fresh, Echo with Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle and lots more. Telangana customers are increasingly choosing premium products and upgrades along with healthier lifestyle choices.

"Customers across Telangana are celebrating with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 in bigger ways than ever before. From premium TVs and precious jewellery to everyday essentials and products from Amazon Bazaar, the state has shown tremendous growth in online shopping. With the support of GST savings, bank and Amazon Pay offers, we are making festive shopping more affordable and rewarding for customers across Telangana. As we head towards Dhanteras and Diwali, we will continue to offer our customers the widest selection, unmatched value, and enhanced convenience with the fastest speed, making this festive season even more joyful for them," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India.

The first 10 days of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 saw record participation from small and medium businesses (SMBs) across India, compared to all previous editions, including an unprecedented number of SMBs from Telangana. More than two-thirds of these SMBs are based in Tier 2, 3 cities and beyond. With over 50% increase in SMBs crossing INR 1 crore in sales as compared to last year, seller success has surged at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. These milestones highlight the growing role of digital marketplaces in empowering local entrepreneurs and driving inclusive economic growth across India.

Key Festive Trends in Telangana:



Premium choices lead festive shopping: Smartphones priced above INR 20,000 recorded strong double-digit growth during the early days of the festival, with Samsung growing by 4.1X YoY in value in the city, premium soundbars gained strong traction while premium TVs above 55 inches grew 25 per cent YoY, led by Hisense, TCL, and Samsung. Premium appliances such as washer dryers grew by more than 100 per cent YoY and side by side refrigerators by more than 50 per cent YoY while silver coins and precious jewellery were up by 15X YoY and 2X YoY, respectively.

From household essentials to grocery: Amazon Fresh grew nearly by 40 per cent YoY in the region showing customers' preference for convenient grocery shopping. Hyderabad customers shopped 3.7X more for avocados, perishables grew by 1.7X with milk purchases increasing by 4.4X compared to last year.

Beauty and Fashion surge: Beauty category grew by 1.5X in Hyderabad with hair care styling up by 1.6X and makeup category up by 2X. Men's watches grew by 12X while women's fashion saw an 8X increase in demand for products such as Kurtis and sarees. Furthermore, men’s ethnic wear witnessed 2X YoY uptick in demand.

Home upgrades take centre stage: Kitchen appliances saw significant growth - over 130 per cent YoY in Hyderabad led by vacuum cleaners and over 20 per cent YoY uptick in kitchen storage and cookware. There was also a significant demand for products such as LED bulbs, chandeliers, recliners, and security.

Gardening essentials gain popularity: Lawn & garden products increased by nearly 75 per cent YoY in Hyderabad, with gardening products and landscaping tools emerging as top picks.

As of Day 10, 1 in 4 customers are using Amazon Pay instruments to shop during the sale. UPI continues to be a popular choice, with 1 in 4 orders placed through it and an 11 per cent growth in UPI users compared to last year. Additionally, 1 in 10 orders were made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.



