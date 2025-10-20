Amaravati ORR Project Enters Fast Lane

Vijayawada: The state government has accelerated efforts to build a 190-km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR) encircling the capital city of Amaravati.

ORR would feature a six-lane main carriageway with two service roads on both sides, adding up to a total of ten lanes.

The Highways Authority has completed a detailed project report and submitted it to the NHAI headquarters for approval. The project is estimated to cost Rs.24,791 crore and with a planned stretch longer than Hyderabad’s 158-km ORR, the Amaravati ORR is poised to become a crucial driver of growth for the capital region.

It is learnt that NHAI officials are reviewing the DPR. Once approved, the project would be implemented in 12 phases. With full execution, the Amaravati ORR is expected to transform the region’s transport network and boost regional economic activity.

Officials stated that the state government’s share out of the total project cost is Rs.3,117 crore, covering land acquisition and related infrastructure facilities.

According to NHAI’s proposal, the project would be executed in 12 packages. Each package would be awarded to contractors through separate tenders.

The land acquisition is being carried out over a width of 140 metres along the entire stretch. The state government has pledged to bear Rs.1,000 crore for land acquisition costs.

As part of the project, two major six-lane bridges would be built across the Krishna River—one near Munnalur, stretching 3.15km, and the other near Munnangi, covering 4.8km. Once completed, these bridges would ease connectivity between Guntur, Vijayawada and Tenali.

The Amaravati ORR alignment passes through the forest area near Ganginenipalem, where two tunnels are planned due to the hilly terrain. These will measure 1.64km and 2.68km. The tunnels are designed in ways as would ensure smooth road continuity without disturbing the local ecosystem.

Two spur roads would link the Amaravati core region with the ORR. The first spur road, 17.5km long and six-laned, would start near Tenali and connect to the Vijayawada bypass via Kaza Toll Plaza. The second, 5.2km long and four-laned, would stretch from Narakoduru to Budampadu on the outskirts of Guntur.