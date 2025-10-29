Amala Represents Annapurna College of Film and Media at Global Cilect 2025 Congress in Mexico

Hyderabad: Amala Akkineni, Director of Annapurna College of Film and Media, is representing the institution at the CILECT Congress 2025, hosted by the Universidad de Guadalajara, Mexico, from October 27 to 31, 2025.



CILECT (Centre International de Liaison des Écoles de Cinéma et de Télévision) is a global association of leading film, television, and media schools that promotes collaboration, research, and innovation in film and media education and encourages Diversity and Inclusion. The annual Congress brings together academic leaders and industry professionals from across the world to discuss evolving trends and challenges in cinema and media studies.



This year’s edition focuses on the theme “The Transformative Power of Conscience in Twenty-First Century Cinema”, exploring how storytelling can influence empathy, social awareness, and responsible filmmaking.



“It is an honor to represent Annapurna College of Film and Media at the CILECT Congress 2025. While last year’s Congress in Beijing, China, focused on AI in Education, the theme this year in Guadalajara, Mexico, is ‘The Transformative Power of Conscience in Twenty-First-Century Cinema.’ This aligns deeply with our belief that cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but a powerful tool to inspire transformative thought and change. As educators, we strive to help students use their creativity with sensibility and courage to tell stories that are important to them,” said Amala Akkineni, Director of Annapurna College of Film and Media.



Her participation reflects Annapurna College’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and integrating global insights into film and media education in India.

