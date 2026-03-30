Alwal Man Duped In ₹87 Lakh Stock Scam

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old private employee from Alwal fell victim to an online investment scam, losing ₹87.69 lakh to fraudsters who lured him through a fake stock trading network operated via WhatsApp.

According to the victim, he was added to a WhatsApp group named VIP Group Infinity on January 1, 2026. The group, allegedly managed by a person identified as Kaustubh and several associates using multiple mobile numbers, regularly shared stock market tips, IPO recommendations and fabricated profit screenshots to gain credibility.

The victim was persuaded to download a mobile application called EPQC, projected as a legitimate trading platform. After completing registration and KYC formalities, he was encouraged to invest with promises of high and guaranteed returns. Initially, he invested ₹25,000 and was allowed to withdraw ₹1,000 as profit, which boosted his confidence.

Gradually, the fraudsters convinced him to invest larger amounts. He transferred funds multiple times and was shown increased profits through a manipulated interface. He was later induced to invest in an IPO of Ashapura Minechem Limited using wallet funds on the app.

However, when the accused demanded additional payments to complete the IPO process and he refused, the victim attempted to withdraw his funds. The application stopped functioning after some time and the fraudsters became unreachable.

Realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the Malkajgiri Cybercrime police. A case was registered, and investigation is underway.

Over 495 drunk driving cases booked in Tri-Commissionerates

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates booked over 495 cases of drunk driving during checks conducted over the weekend. Police said all offenders would be produced before the respective courts for penalisation and possible jail terms.

The Hyderabad traffic police said they had booked 239 motorists, including 190 two-wheeler riders, 18 handling three-wheelers and 31 at the wheel of four-wheelers and other vehicles. Police said in two cases, the BAC was 300, 10 times the legally permissible 30 micrograms of alcohol for 100 ml of blood.

In Cyberabad, traffic police apprehended 138 offenders, the majority being two-wheeler riders (121), followed by five three-wheelers, 11 four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle driver. Seven offenders registered BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

The Malkajgiri traffic police booked 118 motorists, including 96 two-wheeler riders, four three-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers. Of these, one offender recorded BAC levels above 300 mg/100 ml, while 14 fell in the 201–300 mg/100 ml range. Lorry mishap disrupts traffic near Metro station

Sugarcane Lorry Overturns in Kukatpally After Driver Dozes Off; No Casualties

Traffic disruption was reported in Kukatpally in the early hours of Sunday after a sugarcane-laden lorry overturned and blocked the road after hitting a divider near the Metro Station at Pillar 819. The vehicle, travelling from Zaheerabad to Erragadda, went out of control after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. A Dial 100 call alerted Kukatpally police, who reached the spot and informed traffic personnel. Given the heavy load of sugarcane, officials arranged for a crane to remove the vehicle. “As the incident occurred during early hours, traffic was relatively light, which helped in clearing the road quickly,” police said. Traffic police worked to remove the lorry and restore normal flow. No casualties were reported.

Illegal hookah centre busted in Vanasthalipuram

Vanasthalipuram police busted an alleged illegal hookah centre operating in Ganeshnagar near a private hospital on Saturday night. According to police, the centre was being run in violation of government norms. Four persons found consuming hookah at the premises were detained. Officials seized hookah equipment and other materials from the spot and booked a case. Police said such establishments are being closely monitored as part of efforts to curb illegal activities.

Driver murdered after food quarrel at Kokapet

A heated argument over food turned fatal after a cook murdered a driver at a villa in Kokapet under Narsingi police limits late on Saturday.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Katragunta Dharmateja, a resident of North Star Allura Villas, where the incident occurred. The villa had been rented by his maternal uncle, and the family had been staying there for the past four months.

Shaik Basha, employed as a cook and residing in the servant quarters, had recently brought in Peenumalla Karthik as a driver about 15 days ago. On the night of the incident, a quarrel broke out between the two over serving food when only the complainant’s sister-in-law was present in the house. In a fit of rage, Basha allegedly attacked Karthik with a knife, inflicting multiple stab injuries that led to his death on the spot.

Man held for assault on differently abled

Attapur police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old differently abled woman. Police said the accused entered the victim’s house when her family members were away and committed the crime. He later confessed during questioning.

The victim, who is hearing and speech impaired, informed her family through sign language on Sunday. Based on her complaint, police teams, in the presence of Bharosa officials, recorded her statement with the help of a sign language expert. She was counselled and sent for medical examination. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Software employee booked for cheating

Jubilee Hills police registered a case against a 28-year-old software employee, Komakula Arthan, for allegedly cheating his co-worker by promising marriage and collecting ₹20 lakh from her. Police booked him on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust and are making efforts to arrest the accused.

Police said Arthan entered into a relationship with the woman in 2021 at their workplace. The two began living together in Yousufguda in 2022, during which he assured her of marriage but repeatedly postponed it despite her insistence.

In her complaint, the victim stated that when she recently raised the issue again, Arthan avoided her and stopped responding to her calls. Over the past four years, he allegedly collected ₹20 lakh from her.