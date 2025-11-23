Alumni Urged to Drive Next Decade of Innovation at JNTUH Meet

Hyderabad: A call to place alumni leadership at the centre of the university’s next decade shaped the discussion at the JNTUH Global Alumni Meet here on Saturday, where speakers said the institution must now link its past strength with a sharper, industry-driven future. The meet, marking the diamond jubilee of the university, was inaugurated by IT minister D. Sridhar Babu at the JN Auditorium.

Sridhar Babu urged alumni to anchor the university’s next phase of growth by forming a global alumni council to support student innovation, research and mentorship. He said the government would remain a partner in this work.

He also pointed to fast-changing skill needs in technologies such as AI and said reskilling was essential for thousands of engineering graduates who pass out in Telangana each year. He cited initiatives such as Young India Skills University and modernised ITIs to bridge the gap between industry and academia. He invited alumni inputs for the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document.

Prof. V. Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, said the century belongs to knowledge creation and asked institutions to build an academic social responsibility culture that gives back to society. Vice Chancellor T. Kishen Kumar Reddy recalled the role of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, the then chief minister, and then education minister A. Madan Mohan in the creation of the university. He said the Eapcet’s top 500 rankers choose JNTUH every year. He said the four constituent colleges at Wanaparthy, Palair, Mahbubabad and Sircilla continue to operate with temporary infrastructure and asked for government support. He also urged alumni to reinforce core engineering with digitalisation and AI.

Former IAS officer J.R.K. Rao asked for centres of excellence across Telangana to support students aiming for professional education. TSEWIDC managing director I. Ganapathi Reddy, an alum, said JNTUH remained the only university in the state that paid land lease and income tax, about ₹4 crore annually, despite being the second oldest and second largest university with more than 200 affiliated colleges, eight constituent colleges and 10,000 students. He asked the government to consider lease and tax exemption and sought a ₹500-crore grant for infrastructure needs. He noted the government’s recent ₹1000 crore grant to Osmania University as a sign of renewed attention to higher education.

A book titled ‘AI Powered Supply Chains: Driving Efficiency and Innovation’ by alumnus Phani Raj Kumar was launched by Sridhar babu. Rector K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, registrar K. Venkateshwara Rao, alumni association presidents Vijay Mohan Rao and Hari Eppanapally, and several senior faculty and alumni attended.