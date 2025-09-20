Almatti Height Increase Will Leave Telangana Playing Cricket in Krishna: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Jagruthi founder K. Kavitha on Saturday warned that if the Almatti dam height is increased, Telangana would be left with no water and people could only “play cricket in the Krishna River.” She demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy immediately take up the issue with Sonia Gandhi and press Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to halt the move. Kavitha also called for the state government to urgently approach the Supreme Court.

She alleged that while Chandrababu Naidu is diverting Godavari waters, Karnataka is targeting Krishna waters. She also criticized the government for distributing Bathukamma sarees under the Indiramma name instead of Telangana personalities. Kavitha announced that Jagruthi activists would gherao the Chief Minister and ministers’ residences over the BC Bill.

On her resignation, she said it had not been accepted by the Council Chairman but added she was ready to resubmit it.