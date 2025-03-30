Almanac reading at BJP office predicts nation's growth under Modi

The Viswavasu new year would bring more recognition for the country, and India’s would grow in the coming year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a reading of the almanac for Ugadi that was held at the state BJP office at Nampally here on Sunday



Conducting the Panchanga Sravanam, Pandit Suryanarayana Murthy appealed to the people from different zodiac signs to plant different species of plants.



Participating in Ugadi celebrations where a Sudarshana Homam was conducted, Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy appealed to party workers to work with renewed spirit to strengthen the party. He said the party had constituted committees at the polling centres and mandals, as well as in a few districts. The constitution of state and national committees would be completed in a couple of weeks.



Kishan Reddy said that every Hindu festival conveyed a message, spread humanity, was meant for the well-being of all and was based on scientific principles.



Later, Kishan Reddy along with party workers heard the `Mann Ki Baat’ programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.